2-year-old boy shot to death during domestic dispute in Jacksonville’s Hillcrest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child is dead after being shot late Sunday during a domestic dispute in Hillcrest. Jacksonville police were called to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Labelle Street just before midnight for reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said during a news conference Monday morning.

Police said there was a domestic dispute in the home and during that dispute, someone produced a gun and fired shots striking the child. A person who was in the home during the shooting left the scene and police are looking for them.

Officers detained all of the other occupants in the homes, which included two other children under the age of 10, police said.

Police would not say if the person they’re looking for is the suspected shooter or their relation to the child.

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