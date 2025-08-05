20-year-old motorcyclist dies in Southside Connector crash

A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning while riding on the Southside Connector in Arlington.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the 20-year-old Jacksonville man was riding in the inside southbound lane, north of Merrill Road, around 11:44 AM. FHP said he lost control of the motorcycle, which went left into the center median, before ending up in the northbound inside shoulder. The man was flung from the bike and into the southbound inside shoulder of the roadway. He died on scene.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

The roadway was closed for hours, with JSO announcing a full reopening around 2:30 PM.

