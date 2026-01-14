$200K installation fallout: Jacksonville council rejects public-venue mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council voted down legislation Tuesday that would have restricted where the city’s incoming Council President and Vice President could hold their installation ceremonies, ending a contentious debate over transparency, cost, and public access.

The bill, introduced by Councilman Matt Carlucci, followed an Action News Jax investigation that revealed last June’s installation ceremony for current Council President Kevin Carrico cost more than $200,000. While most of the event was paid for by lobbyists and private donors, taxpayers still covered more than $14,000 for venue rental costs.

Carlucci’s proposal sought to require installation ceremonies to be held in public facilities, arguing that the offices belong to the public, not the individuals assuming them.

“These offices belong not to the person taking office; they belong to the people and should be held in a public facility,” Carlucci said.

Amendments Spark Debate

Councilwoman Tyrona Clark-Murray introduced an amendment narrowing the bill’s scope. Her amendment required only the official installation ceremony - not after-parties or related events - to be held in a public space, softening the original proposal.

A second-floor amendment further diluted the bill, allowing officeholders to apply for a waiver to hold the ceremony in a non-public building, provided the public was notified through print and visual media.

Those changes frustrated several council members.

“This is a lot. I don’t know why we are gutting it this way,” Councilman Jimmy Peluso said. “Why the hell would we not do it here?”

Peluso was admonished for his language by Council President Carrico, who stripped Peluso of his spot on the Energy & Utilities Committee last July after he protested the “inappropriate actions and poor council leadership.”

Councilman Rory Diamond opposed the bill altogether and questioned its legality, challenging Mary Staffopoulos from the Office of General Counsel during debate.

“What universe is that allowed? You are not restricting who can go?” Diamond asked.

“This universe,” Staffopoulos quipped, citing provisions of the city charter.

Cost and Transparency Questions

The debate was fueled by findings from the Action News Jax investigation, which showed that the installation ceremony was held at Deerwood Castle, home of the Jacksonville Sports Car Museum, and that the family of former Council Finance Chair Raul Arias was paid $37,000 to work the event.

Those revelations raised concerns about transparency and accountability in how ceremonial events are planned and funded.

The ordinance itself stated that holding ceremonies in public facilities “reduces the appearance of exclusivity” and “ensures maximum opportunity for public access and attendance.”

Opposition and Outcome

Vice President Nick Howland, who could become the next Council President, said he understood the intent of the bill but opposed its approach.

“It’s well intentional, but restrictive,” Howland said, adding that if elected, he would choose to hold his installation in council chambers.

Ultimately, the bill failed on an 11–7 vote.

