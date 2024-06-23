2024 NAS Jax Air Show set for October 19 & 20th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The official 2024 NAS Jax Air Show, renowned as the Birthplace of the Blue Angels, is scheduled to take place on October 19 and 20 aboard NAS Jacksonville. This highly anticipated event offers free admission and parking, with no tickets required.

Gates will open at 9:00 a.m., and the show will kick off at 11:00 a.m.

Attendees will be treated to an array of thrilling military and civilian demonstrations, culminating in a spectacular performance by the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels.

In addition to the aerial displays, the air show will feature military and civilian aircraft exhibits, various novelty, food, and beverage booths, and a Kids Zone with games and activities for all ages. Although two ATMs will be available on-site, bringing cash is highly recommended.

For more information, including permitted items and directions, visit www.nasjaxairshow.com.

