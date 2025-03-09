2025-2026 bus registration opening for Duval County Public Schools students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning on Monday, March 10th, Duval County parents can begin registering their children as bus riders for the 2025-2026 school year.

Any parents wanting their student to ride the bus next school year must register them for transportation ahead of time.

Beginning this year, registration must also be completed for students in a self-contained ESE program.

Under rules recently adopted by the school board, only middle and high schoolers who live two or more miles from their school are eligible to ride the bus.

The minimum distance is still one and a half miles for elementary students.

Applications can be completed online in the parent’s FOCUS account. Parents can also view the bus route and stop assigned to their child based on their primary address using FOCUS.

For more information on how to register your student for bus transportation, click here.

The Duval County School District contracts bus services with outside transportation companies.

Depending on the area where a student lives, they will either ride with Durham School Services or Student Transportation of America (STA).

