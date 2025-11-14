2025 Nights of Lights Guide 🎄 | What to know about parking, shuttles, best ways to enjoy event

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Nights of Lights is set to dazzle visitors to America’s ancient city for the renowned event’s 32nd year. The event begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 11.

Here are some tips, times, locations, and ways to best enjoy your time.

Nights of Lights is billed as a walking event and driving around the city isn’t advised due to St. Augustine’s small streets and heavy traffic during peak times.

Use the free parking and shuttles and avoid driving downtown

Free parking and free shuttle rides to and from your car are available. Take advantage. Visitors can park in one of three lots and take the free bus to the Visitor Information Center, walk around town, and ride on a carriage, a trolley, a red train, or a golf cart.

Free Parking Lots

Broudy’s Lot, 198 West King Street, St. Augustine, off U.S. 1

North San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Avenue, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, off U.S. 1

On Saturday, Nov. 15, two additional lots on Anastasia Island will operate from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 16, and through Jan. 4, 2026, the STAR bus travels a route on Anastasia Island from 5 p.m. to midnight. The bus delivers passengers to 201 Gerado Street, on the east side of the Bridge of Lions.

When do shuttles operate?

Shuttle times vary running 1 p.m to 11 p.m., during the 33 days of Nights of Lights.

On the following days:

November: 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30

15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 December: 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31

5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January: 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11

On Dec. 6, the day of the Christmas Parade, the shuttle runs from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Persons with limited mobility can enjoy the Nights of Lights with the use of a wheelchair or mobility scooter. Click here to learn more

*Night owl pro tip: The lights stay on until 2 a.m., so you could wander and enjoy them after midnight without the crowd.

Click here to learn more about Night of Lights tours via train, trolley, electric vehicles, boats

