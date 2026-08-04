2026 Care-a-thon returns August 21-22 to benefit local pediatric cancer patients

Jacksonville, Fl — The 12th Annual WOKV Care-a-thon presented by Duval Asphalt returns to the airwaves August 21-22, 2026.

The radiothon raises funds to benefit local nonprofit Child Cancer Fund. Since 1994, Child Cancer Fund has helped local Northeast Florida families during the painful journey of a childhood cancer diagnosis.

The radiothon begins at 5:00 am on August 21st from Cox Media Group’s Farah & Farah Performance Studio. Personalities will bring listeners two days of guest interviews, special appearances, donation challenges, and moving stories from local families whose childhood cancer journeys have been strengthened through Child Cancer Fund’s support.

“Care-a-thon is unlike anything else we do all year,” said host Rich Jones. “For two days, our listeners become part of something bigger than themselves. They hear firsthand from Child Cancer Fund families facing childhood cancer, and year after year, they respond with incredible generosity. It’s a privilege to help bring those stories to our community.”

Nationally recognized consumer expert and advocate Clark Howard will be joining Jones in studio as an afternoon host.

More on-air conversations are expected from WOKV hosts Brian Kilmeade and Erick Erickson, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Sheriff T.K. Waters, alongside surprise appearances, cancer-fighting families and celebrity guests.

“Care-a-thon is so much more than a fundraiser,” said Carla Montgomery, Executive Director of the Child Cancer Fund. “It’s a reminder to every family that the Jacksonville community stands beside them. Whether it’s easing financial burdens, helping a child stay connected to school, or simply reminding parents they’re not alone, our community’s generosity changes lives every single day.”

The Child Cancer Fund serves more than 300 local families annually with financial assistance, educational services and family programs, while also supporting the oncology Child Life Specialist, psychosocial services and neurocognitive care at Nemours Children’s Health.

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