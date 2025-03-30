$20M Fernandina Beach shore renourishment project could begin as soon as April

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Nassau County announced this week that a $20 million contract for the second periodic renourishment of Fernandina Beach has been awarded.

The Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave the contract to Marinex Construction, Inc. of Charleston, South Carolina. The company will head the upcoming part of the Nassau County Shore Protection Project - a federally-authorized, 50-year project.

The aim is to restore sand to local beaches that often gets washed away over time and during storms, helping to maintain the buffer zone from the water to nearby homes and infrastructure.

It also helps to protect critical habitats for native species and recreational areas for beach-goers.

Initial construction is expected to begin in June, but could happen as soon as mid-April.

Construction should wrap up in November, near the end of hurricane season.

In a statement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the project will “provide a holistic defense against future storms, beach erosion and sea level rise. It will foster a more resilient coastline, allowing more efficient and less costly recovery in the wake of any future severe storm impacts, significantly increasing the protection of homes, businesses and infrastructure from coastal storms, while saving taxpayer money.”

Construction will span approximately four miles of shoreline on Fernandina Beach south of the St. Mary Entrance Channel south jetty. Sand for the project will be dredged from the South Channel Borrow Area, located immediately south of the St. Mary Entrance Channel and about 3 miles offshore of the south jetty.

Equipment will be staged at the Dolphin Avenue parking lot. Due to construction, the beach access point on Sadler Road may be temporarily blocked for equipment delivery and removal. Sections of the beach will be closed off while working in approximately 1,000 ft intervals.

Project updates will be provided here as they become available.

