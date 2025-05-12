$20M shore renourishment project to begin in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Construction crews are expected to begin work on Fernandina Beach on Monday, May 12th as part of a $20 million beach renourishment contract.

The Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that work will begin first on 2nd Street and continue south.

The restoration is part of the Nassau County Shore Protection Project, which involves dredging up offshore sand and pumping it onto the beach. The goal is to replace sand that has eroded over time, helping to restore critical habitats and maintain the buffer zone from the water to nearby homes and infrastructure.

This is the second periodic renourishment of Fernandina Beach, and will span approximately four miles of shoreline.

Fernandina Beach shore renourishment map and timeline Map and projected timeline of the Fernandina Beach shore renourishment project

Beachgoers can expect some disruptions due to construction.

Equipment will be staged at the Dolphin Avenue parking lot. The beach access point on Sadler Road may be temporarily blocked for equipment delivery and removal. Sections of the beach will be closed off for work in approximately 1,000 ft intervals.

Crews are expected to fully demobilize in mid-August. Another cycle is expected every five years.

Project updates will be provided here as they become available.

