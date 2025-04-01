23 arrested, 320 grams of Fentanyl seized as part of Operation Poison Control

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 23 people have been arrested as part of Operation Poison Control, an initiative led by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation Poison Control had identified a large-scale network of drug suppliers that broke up the drug distribution network in St. Johns County. Besides the 23 arrests, over 320 grams of fentanyl was seized.

See all the subjects below:

𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐋: 𝟐𝟑 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟑𝟎𝟎+ 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝



A year and a half long undercover drug operation by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office led to 23 arrests and… pic.twitter.com/7HXepJ3N0E — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) March 31, 2025

the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office provided the names and charges of each subject. They are:

Bradley Langley: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl 4 to 14 grams

Christina Taylor: Sale of Fentanyl; Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 Feet of a School

David Pope: Trafficking in Fentanyl 4-14 grams (2 counts)

Christy Hall: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Church

Christopher Miles: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts); Sale of Methamphetamine

Matthew Pasquale: Possession of Fentanyl (Trafficking Amount Located)

Lisa Wilson: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a School

Septimus Connor: Trafficking in Fentanyl 4-14 grams

Lavale McLeod: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts)

Katena Tuthill: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Church

James Hamlin II: Sale of Fentanyl

Lawerence Mulligan: Sale of Fentanyl

Matthew Tanner: Trafficking in Fentanyl over 28 grams; Possession of a Place for Trafficking a Controlled Substance

Melissa Greene: Sale of Fentanyl

Corey Williams: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Church; Sale of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Church

Vanessa Robidaux: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts); Possession of Fentanyl (Trafficking Amount Located)

Ashley McCormick: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts)

Harley Waardenburg: Sale of Fentanyl

Michael Mullins: Trafficking in Fentanyl 4 to 14 grams; Possession of a Place for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

Lavoy Bennett: Trafficking in Fentanyl 14 to 28 grams; Trafficking in Fentanyl 4-14 grams

Sumer Sleap: Trafficking in Fentanyl; Possession of a Place for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

Wendell Cox: Trafficking in Fentanyl 14-28 grams (2 counts), Trafficking Fentanyl 4-14 grams (2 counts), Possession of a Place for Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Manslaughter

Kimberly Curcio: Sale of Fentanyl

