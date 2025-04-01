23 arrested, 320 grams of Fentanyl seized as part of Operation Poison Control

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 23 people have been arrested as part of Operation Poison Control, an initiative led by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.
Operation Poison Control had identified a large-scale network of drug suppliers that broke up the drug distribution network in St. Johns County. Besides the 23 arrests, over 320 grams of fentanyl was seized.
See all the subjects below:
the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office provided the names and charges of each subject. They are:
- Bradley Langley: Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl 4 to 14 grams
- Christina Taylor: Sale of Fentanyl; Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 Feet of a School
- David Pope: Trafficking in Fentanyl 4-14 grams (2 counts)
- Christy Hall: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Church
- Christopher Miles: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts); Sale of Methamphetamine
- Matthew Pasquale: Possession of Fentanyl (Trafficking Amount Located)
- Lisa Wilson: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a School
- Septimus Connor: Trafficking in Fentanyl 4-14 grams
- Lavale McLeod: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts)
- Katena Tuthill: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Church
- James Hamlin II: Sale of Fentanyl
- Lawerence Mulligan: Sale of Fentanyl
- Matthew Tanner: Trafficking in Fentanyl over 28 grams; Possession of a Place for Trafficking a Controlled Substance
- Melissa Greene: Sale of Fentanyl
- Corey Williams: Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Church; Sale of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Church
- Vanessa Robidaux: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts); Possession of Fentanyl (Trafficking Amount Located)
- Ashley McCormick: Sale of Fentanyl (2 counts)
- Harley Waardenburg: Sale of Fentanyl
- Michael Mullins: Trafficking in Fentanyl 4 to 14 grams; Possession of a Place for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance
- Lavoy Bennett: Trafficking in Fentanyl 14 to 28 grams; Trafficking in Fentanyl 4-14 grams
- Sumer Sleap: Trafficking in Fentanyl; Possession of a Place for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance
- Wendell Cox: Trafficking in Fentanyl 14-28 grams (2 counts), Trafficking Fentanyl 4-14 grams (2 counts), Possession of a Place for Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Manslaughter
- Kimberly Curcio: Sale of Fentanyl
