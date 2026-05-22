25 arrested in Jacksonville Beach prostitution sting operation, rescue 2 sex trafficking victims

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Twenty-five people were arrested after detectives with the Jacksonville Beach police department, in partnership with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, targeted those using online sites offering prostitution.

According to police, officers would chat online with people who were looking to pay for sexual acts as they were set up in beach-area hotels.

Twenty-five people were arrested over the course of three days.

Police say that they identified two survivors of human trafficking during the operation and connected them with resources to help.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department encourages anyone who is in immediate danger to call 911. Report suspicious activity, whether seen online or in person, at 904-270-1661. Also, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

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