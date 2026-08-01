3 attack man in Putnam County home, beating him unconscious

Interlachen, Fla. — Two men and one woman were arrested this week for home invasion robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after they broke into a residence on Pine Drive in Interlachen and beat the homeowner unconscious with a shotgun, police said.

A news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the victim told authorities about 1:30 a.m. he woke up to a light being turned on in his room and a hooded male pointing the victim’s shotgun in his face.

Following an investigation, Stacy Oliver, 23, Saniyah Oliver, 22, of Interlachen, and Tyler Keller, 22, of Hawthorne were arrested by police for the incident.

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The victim told police the previous night he had cleaned his shotgun and left it in the living room. At about 1:30 a.m. the next morning, July 18, the victim said he the hooded male and a second male, later identified as Stacy Oliver standing next to his girlfriend.

The victim lunged for the shotgun and a physical altercation took place. The victim said he was struck by the second person and was knocked unconscious. The two suspects then turned on the victim’s girlfriend and told her they would harm the victim’s family if law enforcement was called.

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The third suspect, later identified as Saniyah Oliver walked onto the porch and threatened a witness who had been on the front porch to drop the phone or she would shoot him. When Saniyah Oliver walked back toward the inside of the house, the witness said he ran away.

When the victim became conscious, he said his shotgun, keys to his vehicle and money were missing. The victim said due to the threats to his family, he did not call law enforcement.

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Later that day, the victim’s girlfriend took him to the hospital for facial injuries. The victim said the hospital told him his face was “crushed” and he would need surgery. The incident was reported on Tuesday, four days later.

When the victim contacted law enforcement, he told deputies a friend contacted him the days after the attack and showed him a video of Tyler Keller bragging about beating up the victim.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to link Keller to Stacy Oliver by establishing that they attended high school together. On July 27, detectives met with Stacy Oliver who told them he had picked up Keller at the request of his sister Saniyah Oliver.

Following the interview, Stacy Oliver was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery and aggravated battery. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without benefit of bond.

Later that day, Saniyah Oliver surrendered to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with home invasion robbery, aggravated assault and accessory to a first-degree felony. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held without benefit of bond.

On July 28, the victim located Keller and drove him to the sheriff’s office. Following an interview with detectives, he was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery and aggravated battery. He was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and held without bond.

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