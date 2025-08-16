3 Brunswick teens arrested after carjacking leaves man shot in leg

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — The Glynn County Police say three Brunswick teenagers are facing charges after reportedly being involved in an armed carjacking.

The incident happened late Thursday night in the parking lot of the Dash Food Mart on Newcastle Street.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with the case.

The teens face charges that include motor vehicle hijacking, aggravated assault, and firearm-related offenses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call Glynn County Police at (912) 554-3645 or remain anonymous with Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

