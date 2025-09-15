3 men accused of breaking into, stealing from cars in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia arrested

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Suwannee County teens on warrants from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Bunnell, Florida, on August 28 and 29.

The suspects, identified as Lucas Rebolledo, 19, Dwayne Ryan, 18, and Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 18, are accused of entering multiple unlocked vehicles in rural western Flagler County, stealing items like wallets, purses, a cellphone, and five firearms.

“I commend our General Assignment Unit, Community Policing Division, and Real Time Crime Center for their thoroughness and teamwork throughout this investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These dirtbags found out the hard way they shouldn’t have driven for hours and come to Flagler County to commit crimes.”

The investigation began when deputies responded to reports of vehicle burglaries in western Flagler County on August 29.

The suspects were linked to the crimes through the identification of a white Toyota Camry seen in the area at the time of the burglaries.

Rebolledo is currently held in Georgia at the Pierce County Detention Center. He admitted to his involvement in the burglaries, stating that the firearms were sold, police say.

Ryan was arrested in Suwannee County on September 10 and is held at the Pierce County Detention Center.

Jaramillo-Hernandez was arrested in Suwannee County on September 12 and was released after posting a $60,000 bond.

According to FCSO, all suspects face multiple felony charges, including burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and armed burglary.

Sheriff Staly emphasized the importance of locking vehicle doors and removing valuables to prevent such crimes, noting that many of the burglaries involved unlocked vehicles.

