30 minute traffic delay reported in St. Simons Island due to crash

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A traffic accident Monday morning on Demere Road and Gary L. Moore Court is causing traffic delays, according to a 7:55 a.m. Glynn County Police Department social media post. Traffic is down to one lane and driver should expect at least a 30 minute delay, the post states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.