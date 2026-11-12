38 arrested in 2 St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office operations set up to protect kids from sex crimes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced results from two undercover operations aimed at protecting kids from sexual crimes.

Operation Prey No More in September targeted people using the internet to find and meet children. Deputies made 15 arrests.

In Operation Final Match, the Sheriff’s Office targeted registered sex offenders and predators accused of violating the terms of their release.

That includes residency requirements and sharing information about any internet accounts with law enforcement.

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That operation ended with 23 arrests, and the investigations are not over.

Action News Jax’s Bliss Zechman will have a full wrap-up of the two operations tonight on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 6 p.m.

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