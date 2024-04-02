38th Annual Celebrity Chefs fundraiser to include luncheon and silent auction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary is ready to open its doors for the 38th annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon & Silent Auction on Thu., April 4, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center on Water Street.

Local celebrities such as media personalities, government officials, and business leaders will be cooking up dishes from their favorite recipes. Proceeding the luncheon, a silent auction will take place to raise money for the programs provided by The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

The Silent Auction raises thousands of dollars each year and items will include artwork, collectibles, jewelry, dinners, spa treatments, sports memorabilia, weekend getaways, rounds of golf, designer accessories, and much more.

Over the past 38 years, this event has raised over two million dollars, making it the largest fundraiser for The Salvation Army or Northeast Florida.

“It’s always an honor for us to collaborate with community partners and businesses when we work to serve our community’s needs,” Major Keath Biggers with the Northeast Florida area command said. “We appreciate their support of The Salvation Army here in Jacksonville. Help at this event helps sustain program services provided through The Towers Center of Hope.”

To purchase event tickets, contact Darlene Uhler-Batiste, Special Events Coordinator at 904-301-4841 or click here.

