38th Annual Spooktacular returns to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is bringing back its 38th Annual Spooktacular, presented by VyStar Credit Union.

The fall tradition kicks off on October 4 and continues on select nights through Halloween. Gates open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Families can expect trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, DJs, and themed areas like the Spider’s Den and Dungeon of Bats. Costumes are encouraged.

The zoo is also offering a sensory-friendly night on October 12.

Guests will find no loud music, flashing lights, or scares.

More details and tickets can be found at JacksonvilleZoo.org/Spooktacular.

