4 Southside schools on lockout again due to threats in ‘custodial interference situation,’ DCPS says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four schools that were on a lockout Monday due to police activity in the area are again on a lockout on Tuesday, Duval County Public Schools said.

The schools affected are:

Chets Creek Elementary School

J. Allen Axson Elementary School

Kernan Middle School

Kernan Trail Elementary School

A lockout means that no one is allowed to enter the school, and no one is allowed to leave the school.

DCPS said Monday’s police activity was related to “an active investigation into reported threats made in a custodial interference situation” made by a non-custodial parent.

“Both J. Allen Axson and Kernan Middle were implicated in this report. The additional schools were placed on lockout due to their proximity," DCPS said.

Here is the full message that was shared with families on Monday afternoon:

“Dear Families,

“We want to share important information regarding today’s security measures and plans for tomorrow.

“First, thank you for your patience as we worked closely with law enforcement to implement precautionary lockouts at Chets Creek, J. Allen Axson, Kernan Trail Elementary, and Kernan Middle.

“The police activity in the area today was related to an active investigation into reported threats made in a custodial interference situation. Specifically, a non-custodial parent was reported to have made threats toward anyone who might interfere with an attempted student pick-up. Both J. Allen Axson and Kernan Middle were implicated in this report. The additional schools were placed on lockout due to their proximity.

“Currently, law enforcement continues to investigate these reports. Out of an abundance of caution, the four schools are scheduled to be placed on lockout tomorrow as the investigation continues. Please know that we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep our students, staff, and schools secure.

“Best, Duval County Public Schools”

