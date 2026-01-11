43rd St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival set for March 21-22

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 43rd St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival will take place March 21-22 at Francis Field in St. Augustine, Fla., serving as the primary fundraising event for the St. Augustine Lions Foundation.

Since its inception in 1981, the festival has raised over $2 million for various charitable projects, including vision screenings, scholarships, and support for local food banks, shelters, and programs for youth, the deaf, the blind, and veterans.

The festival will feature a wide variety of food, with seafood being the main attraction. Other culinary options will include BBQ, Asian, Greek, Cajun, and carnival foods. Additionally, the event will host live music, with musical acts to be announced shortly.

Attendees can enjoy the Fun Zone, which offers activities for all ages, along with attractions such as the Arts & Crafts Village, Tiki Bar, and Pirate Landing, featuring entertainers including magicians and dancers.

Tickets for the festival are priced at $10 for adults, while children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.

Free parking and shuttle service will be provided on March 21, with shuttles picking up and dropping off visitors at designated locations.

Further details about parking and shuttles will be available on the St. Augustine Lions Festival and City of St. Augustine websites.

Lion Dominic Mercurio, Festival Co-Chairman, stated, “Hey, we’re Having Fun Now! Every year, we look for ways to make the festival better than the year before. And we get to raise money for some amazing local charities. We know that 2026 will be one of our best, and we hope to see everyone at the Festival.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]