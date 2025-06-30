510 animals find families at Jacksonville’s 2-day Mega adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The free Petco Love Mega adoption event in Jacksonville has wrapped up, and the final numbers are in: 510 dogs and cats said goodbye to the shelters and hello to their new families and homes.

The 2-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds hosted animals from more than 10 shelters throughout Florida, including Bradford, Levy, Sumter, and Clay County Animal Services.

Nassau County Animal Services reportedly adopted out 89 pets.

The event was an especially large success for Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services, which found homes for 183 of its dogs and cats.

Take a look at some of the happy new families:

Only 15 ACPS dogs were left from the whole weekend, but there’s still a chance to take them home for free. Since the shelter did not meet its grand goal of 200 adoptions, the next 17 will also be free.

