61-year-old Elkton man dies in car crash on Wednesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old man from Elkton is dead after a crash on SR-207 on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, the man was traveling north in the left lane of SR-207, south of Cypress Links Boulevard.

Another person was stopped in the right-turn lane of Cypress Links Boulevard.

The 61-year-old drove across the left lane of SR-207 and onto the northbound lanes of Cypress Links Boulevard.

This led to the man hitting the left side of the other man’s car.

The man’s car continued north on the left shoulder of SR-207 before coming to a stop facing northeast.

The second vehicle also traveled onto the east shoulder before coming to a stop facing south.

