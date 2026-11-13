7 arrested, spectators cited after illegal car meet-up draws 75 vehicles to Blanding Boulevard: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, recently shut down an unpermitted car meet-up involving approximately 75 vehicles on Blanding Boulevard.

The operation resulted in seven arrests, 17 traffic citations, three impounded vehicles and one seized motorcycle. Law enforcement issued two of those citations to spectators, noting that attending an illegal street race or street takeover in Florida is against the law and carries a $400 fine.

Authorities said they responded after word of the gathering began spreading on social media. The vehicles initially assembled in a Blanding Boulevard parking lot before dangerous driving spilled out onto local roadways and put other drivers at risk.

Jacksonville law enforcement emphasized that viewers face the same dangers and legal penalties as drivers. “Street racing isn’t a spectator sport,” the agency said in a statement. “Whether someone’s behind the wheel or watching from the sidelines, lives are put at risk.”

The agency reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on illegal driving events across Jacksonville. “Anyone who doesn’t want to end up with criminal charges, their car seized and a cameo in our next video needs to get the drift,” the agency said.

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