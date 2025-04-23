72-year-old bicyclist hit on A1A, in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old bicyclist was rear ended by a van Tuesday sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

He was riding northbound on A1A north of Timucuan Trail when a van, driven by a 60-year-old Atlantic Beach man, approached him from behind and hit him, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The crash remains under investigation, the news release states.

