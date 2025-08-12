$775M stadium deal likely free from State DOGE scrutiny, but $180K city employee may not be so lucky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At $775 million, the Stadium of the Future is the largest single expenditure in the history of Jacksonville.

But Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia told Action News Jax that the deal isn’t likely something to be targeted by the State DOGE team, which is currently auditing the city’s finances.

“If people already know about the spending, the subsidies, I mean that’s something that’s already been in news. I’m sure you guys reported, so the taxpayers are already privy to that,” Ingoglia said. ”Where we’re looking for is maybe something the taxpayers are not privy to.”

Ingoglia said that includes spending related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

It’s something the Jacksonville City Council attempted to block in the past when it defunded the mayor’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion last year.

That job was held by Parvez Ahmed.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s office responded by creating a new position called the Chief of Analytics, which was filled by Ahmed.

But Ingoglia said the $180,000-a-year position isn’t necessarily safe.

“So, just because you change the name doesn’t mean you’re not egregiously spending,” Ingoglia said.

The mayor’s office argued that the Chief of Analytics is not a DEI position.

According to the mayor’s office, the Chief of Analytics instead aims to collect and analyze data to “advance key strategic community priorities” like the new State of Jax dashboard.

But the position continues to cause controversy.

The council finance committee recently cut in half a $600,000 budget increase requested by the mayor’s office to pay the Chief of Analytics and other new executive salaries.

“Given that we do not meddle in the City Council’s staff and that we provided all the resources they asked for in the budget, this feels political and personal,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office told Action News Jax in an emailed statement.

While the State DOGE team doesn’t have the authority to force spending decisions, based on the recent cuts in the council finance committee, its mere presence seems to already be influencing this budget cycle.

The state DOGE team is expected to issue a report on the findings of its audit within the next 60 days.

