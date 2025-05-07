78-year-old bicyclist dies in Columbia County accident

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 78-year-old Lake City man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding a bike Tuesday in Columbia County. The accident occurred at about 10:05 p.m. on US 441.

The man was riding northbound on US 441 when he was hit from behind by a Ford F350 driven by a 28-year-old Lake City man, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

