Child critically injured after E-bike crash with UPS truck

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a UPS truck while riding an electric scooter, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Crystal Sands Court Tuesday morning.

The child was flown to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

SJSO says early findings show the UPS driver had the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation by the SJSO Traffic Unit.

