80% of wildfires are human-caused: Officials urge caution as dry spell continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re in our peak wildfire season, and there has been no relief – or rain – in weeks.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we have not had a significant rainfall since April 11.

>>> WATCH THE FORECAST <<<

Action News Jax rode along with the Florida Forest Service, who gave us an up-close look at measures they take to fight - and prevent wildfires in the Bryceville area, and beyond.

Robert Chase with the Florida Forest Service said 80% of fires are caused by people.

“They’re from things like yard burning, debris burning, that’s another one. One little ember that gets out, and now we’re in a wildfire situation,” said Chase.

Mother Nature is next to blame, behind humans, when it comes to sparking fires.

“Lightning strikes, typically, we find them mostly on trees, is the next biggest cause of fires. One lightning strike and the next thing you know, it’s expanding,” said Chase.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Cary State Forest is marked with signs of fire prevention. Heavy machinery is used on site to plow fire breaks and clear brush.

The Florida Forest Service also fights fire with fire – prescribed burns help to clear hazardous fuel buildups.

But Chase said there are safety concerns with conducting prescribed burns in weather as hot and dry as this.

“It’s a very methodical process that we do. There’s a lot of steps taken to mitigate the risks of those prescribed fires. But it’s also the best tool that we have,” said Chase.

He said peak wildfire season typically runs from March to May.

For now, it’s simply too dangerous to burn debris on your own, so Chase cautions people to hold off, to prevent a fire from burning or spreading out of control.

Yard debris burning is always banned in Duval County.

To check the burn ban status of your county, check the Florida Forest Service dashboard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.