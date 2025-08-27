$815 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million with the next drawing set for 10:59 p.m. Wednesday on Action News Jax.

The lump sum option for the jackpot is $367.9 million making it the seventh-largest grand prize in the game’s history.

The jackpot has been growing since May 31 when a lucky Powerball player in California claimed $204.5 million. There have been three other winners this year.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

READ | Check all Florida Lottery results here

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 - OR

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$815 Million (est) – Aug. 27, 2025

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.