9 arrested in St. Johns County prostitution sting operation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office sting operation resulted in the arrests of at least nine people for soliciting prostitution in World Golf Village

According to arrest reports obtained by Action News Jax, the suspects went to a website commonly used to find prostitutes, where they came into contact with a decoy posing as a sex worker. SJSO said the fake profiles had sex acts and prices clearly listed.

The following suspects were all arrested after coming to meet the “prostitutes” at the Renaissance Resort in St. Augustine on June 26 and agreeing to pay for sex:

Kobe Watts, 27, Bunnell

Kori Rorie, 47, Jacksonville

Jenni Ennis, 37, Jacksonville

Tyiki Williams, 45, Jacksonville

Charles Kelley, 31, Hastings

Carl Robinson, 21, St. Augustine

Sharodd Graham, 31, Jacksonville

Troy Credeur, 57, Jacksonville

Mark Tsitinas, 65, Palm Coast

The operation also led to a gun possession charge for one suspect and multiple drug possession charges.

