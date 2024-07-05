‘904′ is a top area code, according to a NumberBarn study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s original “904″ area code is the 11th most popular area code in the country, according to a recent study done by telecommunications company NumberBarn.

The company looked at brokered phone numbers bought in the U.S. in 2023 from the NumberBarn.com marketplace. The study only includes phone numbers bought with a local area code.

“904″ made up 4.58% of all top area codes.

In 2022, “904″ was the 8th most popular area code; it was the 11th in 2021.

Also in Florida, Miami’s “786″ is the most popular area code in the country with the most purchased phone numbers. West Palm Beach’s “561″ ranked 7th this year.

