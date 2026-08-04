91-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in wife’s fatal shooting, SJSO says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 91-year-old man was arrested and charged with Premeditated First-Degree Murder with a Firearm after a deadly shooting of his wife on Saturday, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO).

According to SJSO, deputies responded to a residence on Como Court in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead. 91-year-old William Lippold was arrested and charged with Premeditated First-Degree Murder with a Firearm.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the community and the Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.