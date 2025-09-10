A1A Southbound closed in Ponte Vedra Beach due to gas leak

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — There is a shelter-in-place advisory for people within a quarter mile of 574 A1A north in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed that there is a gas leak at Corona Road and A1A, affecting the large line that runs along A1A.

The southbound lanes are closed as crews work to address the issue.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic nearby. If possible, avoid the area.

