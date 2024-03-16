AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ service for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As St. Patrick’s Day festivities approach, AAA is once again rolling out its ‘Tow to Go’ program to ensure the safety of partygoers on the road.

From 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 15th to 6:00 a.m. Monday, March 18th, Floridians can avail themselves of the ‘Tow to Go’ service by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO. This initiative aims to prevent impaired driving incidents by providing a safe ride home for those who find themselves unfit to drive.

Explaining the mechanics of the program, Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, stated, “When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.” He emphasized the importance of planning and finding a safe ride before consuming alcohol or drugs to avoid the need for such emergency services.

St. Patrick’s Day is recognized as one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways, according to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In 2020 alone, over 11,000 individuals lost their lives in drunk-driving crashes. These tragic incidents highlight the critical importance of initiatives like ‘Tow to Go’ in preventing impaired driving-related fatalities.

The ‘Tow to Go’ service extends beyond Florida, covering states including Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend). Available to both AAA members and non-members, the service provides a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

As a reminder, appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use ‘Tow to Go,’ and it is intended as a safety net for those who did not plan. In situations where ‘Tow to Go’ is unavailable, AAA may make alternative arrangements to ensure impaired individuals reach home safely.

For more information about ‘Tow to Go’ and its guidelines, individuals can contact AAA or visit the official website.

