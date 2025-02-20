Local

AAA: Multiple Florida cities in top 2025 spring break destinations

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax
Spring break destinations It is almost time for spring break and more than a quarter of Floridians plan to travel for the occasion, according to AAA.
By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

FLORIDA — It is almost time for spring break and more than a quarter of Floridians plan to travel for the occasion, according to AAA.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

AAA conducted a regional survey to determine the most popular trips, domestic destinations, and international destinations.

40% of Floridians traveling for spring break will go to a theme park, 36% will travel to a beach, 26% on a road trip, and 20% on a cruise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to AAA booking data, Orlando is the top domestic spring break destination. Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa also made the top 10.

Rome, London, and Paris are the top three international destinations.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!