Abandoned puppy, homemade, modified guns found on boat in Green Cove Springs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Green Cove Springs Police Department’s Marine Unit seized two illegal firearms and rescued an abandoned puppy from a boat after receiving information about weapons on board.

Officers located a homemade firearm and an illegally modified sawed-off shotgun after gaining the owner’s consent to inspect the boat last week, the department stated on social media.

Alongside the weapons, they discovered a puppy left without access to food or water. The puppy was safely rescued and is now receiving necessary care.

The department credited strong community partnerships for the findings and “an innocent animal was given a second chance because someone spoke up,” the social media post states.

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