Local

Accused mall robbers arrested in Orange Park

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
$16K worth of sunglasses stolen Suspects accused in statewide mall thefts
Orange Park, FLA. — Two men wanted for several mall thefts between Jacksonville and West Palm Beach were arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a social media post by the agency on April 28, troopers stopped a car they believed to be involved in a theft at the Sunglass Hut.

When they looked inside the car, FHP said the suspects had more than $16,000 worth of stolen sunglasses.

Further investigation revealed the two men in the car were wanted for similar crimes across the state.

Investigators estimated the suspects had taken more than $65,000 worth of merchandise from Florida malls and Sunglass Hut stores.

