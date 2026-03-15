JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) rescued two puppies after neighbors reported three dogs had been left alone in a home for nearly two weeks.

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According to ACPS, neighbors said the family had gone out of town, and no one had been seen checking on the dogs for about 13 days.

Officers later obtained legal permission to enter the home. Inside, officers described conditions filled with clutter, trash, urine, and feces.

WATCH: ACPS finds three dogs abandoned inside a Jacksonville home

The home also had no power, creating dangerous conditions for the animals.

One of the dogs, a 2-year-old named Aurum, was severely emaciated and unable to stand.

Officers rushed him to a veterinary clinic, where he was later euthanized due to his condition.

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Two 6-month-old puppies, Bullion and Nugget, survived and are now in the care of a rescue group.

ACPS is urging residents to report suspected abandoned animals so officers can investigate.

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