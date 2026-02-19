Active wildfire in Palatka may affect travel on U.S. 17, FHP says

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring a wildfire in Putnam County that may affect traffic on U.S. Highway 17. The fire is located near the intersection of Cow Bay Road and Environmental Boulevard in Palatka.

As of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Forest Service reports the size of the fire to be 17.5 acres, with 25% contained.

State troopers have placed smoke signs in the area to alert motorists of the active fire.

Visibility in the region may decrease quickly due to a combination of smoke and fog, which is expected to be most severe during nighttime and early morning hours.

Drivers traveling through this portion of Putnam County are encouraged to use caution.

The Florida Highway Patrol reminds motorists to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid collisions.

Motorists are also advised to use their low beam headlights while in the vicinity of the fire. This measure is intended to help drivers adapt to visibility conditions caused by the drifting smoke.

