Advance voting begins for June 17 Special Primary Election in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County voters can vote early for the June 17 Special Primary Election for Public Service Commissioner, Districts 2 and 3, starting May 27.

The advance voting is available at the County Annex in Kingsland and the Elections Office in Woodbine on different dates.

All the registered voters in Camden County can vote early, regardless of their assigned Election Day date.

Absentee by mail ballot applications must be submitted by June 6, and ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at voters’ assigned polling locations.

May 19 is the last day to register to vote in the June 17 Special Primary Election.

For more information, visit the Camden County website.

