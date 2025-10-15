Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach closed for good after over three decades

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach has permanently closed after more than 30 years of operation, marking the end of an era for the beloved family entertainment park.

The park, which opened in 1995, was a staple of family fun and community gatherings in Jacksonville Beach, hosting countless birthday parties and family events over the decades.

“For 30 amazing years, it has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve the Jacksonville community,” said Hank Woodburn, who opened the park in 1995.

Adventure Landing said in a news release that it extends its deepest gratitude to the guests, season pass holders, and employees who have been part of its story over the past 30 years.

Guests holding Jacksonville Beach tokens, gift certificates, or redemption arcade tickets can redeem them at the Adventure Landing St. Augustine location, which remains open, the news release states.

The St. Augustine park is located at 2780 FL-16, St. Augustine, FL 32092 and offers many of the same attractions that Jacksonville Beach guests have loved.

