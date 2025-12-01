AFC South Showdown Sunday - Events in NE Florida for the first weekend in December

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the AFC South at 8-and-4 due to tiebreakers. Next Sunday’s game is the biggest contest in recent memory - as they host the Indianapolis Colts, who are also 8-and-4.

Deck the Chairs transforms Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion into a dazzling holiday wonderland. This community event celebrates creativity, joy, and giving with more than 40 lifeguard chairs decorated by local businesses, artists, and nonprofits — all glowing with lights and imagination.

JAX Artist Walk on Ice in Riverside will run through January 19, 2026 at 718 Riverside Avenue.

The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens hosts Glowing Gardens for its second year. The month-long celebration promises to transform the Arboretum into a mesmerizing display of lights, sculptures, and more.

Colors of the Wild at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens features an all-new collection of stunning lanterns. The event runs select nights through February 6, 2026.

Tuesday, December 2:

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2025 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Blood Brothers - Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, December 3:

A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin - Following a 35th Anniversary Screening of Home Alone - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Dark Star Orchestra - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Talib Kweli - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, December 4:

Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm- Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

The Dip with special guest Josh Gluck - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Chelcie Lynn: Trailer Trash Tammy - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Friday, December 5:

2025 First Coast Design Show - starts at 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Micky Dolenz Of The Monkees - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Kathleen Madigan: The Day Drinking Tour! - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jacksonville Icemen v Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm- Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Carolmania! - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Saturday, December 6:

2025 First Coast Design Show - starts at 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Elmo and Friends Say Hello - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

12th Annual Holiday Market in the South - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Kathleen Madigan: The Day Drinking Tour! - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Nurse Blake - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen v Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

FOSAA 3rd Annual Holiday Celebration Featuring Movie “The Polar Express”, activities, and food drive to benefit St. Johns Ecumenical Council Food Pantry - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm- Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sunday, December 7:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47

2025 First Coast Design Show - starts at 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

One Joyous Night with Yolanda Adams - 5:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Lady A - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm- Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews