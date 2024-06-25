After the Game: Bishop Kenny football head coach Tim Krause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Krause is right at home coaching football on the banks of the St. Johns River.

The Bishop Kenny head football coach enters his sixth season in charge of the Crusaders.

He came back to BK after being the head man at Nease for a handful of seasons. Prior to his time at Nease, Krause was an assistant coach at Bishop Kenny for eight seasons.

Tim Krause was our most recent guest on After The Game. A show that chronicles the path to the coaching sideline and is hosted by Josh Baker and Kevin Sullivan. You can watch After The Game on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m.

