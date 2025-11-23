After man’s death, parents and advocates call for teen guidance & protection for homeless residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A deadly attack in downtown Jacksonville is prompting renewed concern about youth violence and the safety of people experiencing homelessness. Parents, lawmakers, and advocates are urging immediate action following the beating death of 64-year-old Roger Borkum, who police say was assaulted three times within an hour by three teenagers.

Parents across the city said the tragedy underscores the need for stronger guidance at home.

“Like what you do is what they’re gonna see, it’s not about what you say. It’s about what you do,” said parent Melody Shactar.

Another parent, Shavonne Teal, emphasized the importance of mental resilience for young people: “Is to have a strong mindset so that you are not easily influenced by other factors.”

Police have charged three suspects—ages 13, 16, and 19 in connection with the attacks. Borkum, who was experiencing homelessness, died from his injuries on October 19.

State Representative Angie Nixon said she was heartbroken when she learned what happened.

“I was very sad because there’s four lies that I lost the gentleman that unfortunately he was killed, and then the three teenagers as well,” Nixon said.

In response, Nixon plans to launch a new mentorship program next month aimed at providing teens with structure and supportive role models.

“I actually put out a call, particularly to black men in the city actually comes and really worked to reinvigorate the village,” she said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to stay involved in their children’s lives. Teal shared the advice she gives her own kids: “Choose your friends wisely. When you go out into the world, you know who’s doing good and you know who’s doing that. You align yourself with the correct people.”

As the community mourns Borkum, homeless outreach leaders say the case also highlights the dangers faced by those living on the streets. Homeless advocate John Wyche stressed that lighting can make a significant difference.

“In an area it’s not a high crime area, but the lighting is what I think is really important to be in an area that’s well lit,” Wyche said.

Advocates said the incident exposes vulnerabilities on both sides: teens who lack proper guidance and homeless individuals at risk of violence, calling it a wake-up call for the city.

