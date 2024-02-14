After a three-year delay, Jacksonville’s iconic Friendship Fountain finally unveiled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax told you back in 2019 that Jacksonville’s iconic Friendship Fountain was getting a big makeover. After a three-year delay, the fountain and all its new features will have its grand opening February 15th.

The iconic fountain has nearly 90 speakers, some even built into the surrounding light poles, along with 17 new seating areas.

This week, many people were able to get a sneak peek of the newly renovated fountain.

“I love it. It’s amazing, beautiful, and peaceful,” said one local resident who wished to remain anonymous.

Duval County School Board Chairman Darryl Willie also checked out the new fountain.

“This shoot 20 stories up. This is amazing and iconic for visitors and residents alike,” said Willie.

Friendship Fountain

The city of Jacksonville says construction began in 2020 to renovate and upgrade the fountain. The project was supposed to be completed the following year, but construction was pushed back several times due to supply chain delays during the COVID pandemic.

One resident still believes the fountain could have been completed sooner.

“I personally think it took too long. I think the fountain was ready two years ago,”said resident Alton Villanueva.

The city set aside $2.1 million back in 2019 for this complete makeover. Now, the cost of the fountain renovation has ballooned to $7.95 million.

The original fountain opened in 1965. Through the years it underwent several updates or maintenance projects on the various systems. But now, it’s a state-of-the-art display with the latest technology.

The Friendship Fountain will reopen to the public February 15th.

Friendship Fountain

