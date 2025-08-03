Afternoon shootout shocks Jacksonville drivers, one man hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shootout between two drivers in broad daylight rattled one of Jacksonville’s busiest intersections on Friday afternoon. One man is recovering in the hospital, while police continue to search for the second driver involved.

The gunfire broke out just after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road, a heavily traveled area where traffic is a daily reality for many Jacksonville residents.

“It’s crazy. People should be more patient,” said Angela Upshaw, a local driver.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), officers responded to reports of shots being fired between two vehicles. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered one car on the curb and its driver—a man in his twenties—with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The second vehicle, described as a grey sedan, fled the scene and has not yet been located. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an episode of road rage, highlighting how quickly everyday frustrations can spiral into violence.

“Am I surprised about what happened today? No, not at all. Not even a little bit,” said Shawn Hass, another driver who stopped to speak with Action News Jax.

Despite the severity of the incident, some drivers emphasized the importance of staying calm behind the wheel.

“I understand the temptation and the desire and the need, but it’s not worth it,” Hass added.

Upshaw echoed that sentiment, urging drivers to practice empathy and caution. “Empathize with people. Sit on your hands, lock your doors, listen to your music, and just let them go,” she said.

As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

