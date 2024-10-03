Alhambra Theatre general manager taking supplies to North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 8, the General Manager of Alhambra Theatre will drive a loaded truck of essential supplies from Jacksonville to North Carolina to help those impacted by Helene.

Managing Partner Craig Smith is asking people to help those in need by donating.

You can donate by dropping off supplies at Alhambra Theatre until Oct. 7 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here is a list of supplies:

· Clorox wipes

· Paper and plastic kitchen products

· Cleaning Supplies/bleach

· Lighters/matches

· Bottled and jug water

· Non-perishable food items

· Snack items bulk and individual wrapped

· Storage Containers

· Soda/sports drinks

· Baby formula and food

· Diapers

· Baby wipes

· Garbage and trash bags

· Work Gloves

· Socks of all sizes

· Brooms, shovels, axe

· Canned food and juices, manual can openers

· Face coverings/mask

· Hand sanitizer and soap

· Sanitizing wipes

· Canned and Dry Dog Food

· First aid kits

· Flashlight, radios and batteries

· Hand and Body towels

· Blankets, pillows or sleeping bags

· Toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine supplies

· Books, games or playing cards

· Gas Cans/empty

