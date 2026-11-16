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All the best shots from the Jags hanging 40 on Tennessee

By Aaron
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Head Coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans and Head Coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars talk after the game at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
By Aaron

There’s nothing quite like walking into work on a Monday after the Jags hang 40 points on the Titans.

Spend some time just scrolling through the best shots of Trevor lighting up the defense. Take a nice long victory lap before fully embracing the work week!

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Aaron

Aaron

Join Aaron every weekday from 6am - 10am on 96.9 The Eagle. Whether you’re battling I-95 traffic or just need that first shot of caffeine, he’s got the classic hits to make your morning commute a breeze. From the "80s at 8" to the stories behind the songs, start your day with a Brooklyn kid who's called the First Coast home for 25 years!



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