All the best shots from the Jags hanging 40 on Tennessee

There’s nothing quite like walking into work on a Monday after the Jags hang 40 points on the Titans.
Spend some time just scrolling through the best shots of Trevor lighting up the defense. Take a nice long victory lap before fully embracing the work week!
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to pass during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball to Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Wan'dale Robinson #4 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Montaric Brown #1 and Travon Walker #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Parker Washington #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against Tony Adams #29 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Jarrian Jones #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars tackles Elic Ayomanor #5 of the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass against Cor'dale Flott #18 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars intercepts the intended pass to Elic Ayomanor #5 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass against Cor'dale Flott #18 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Jacksonville Jaguars players celebrate in the end zone during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Josh Cameron #19 and Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Daniel Bellinger #82 of the Tennessee Titans scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Brenton Strange #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Wan'dale Robinson #4 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Montaric Brown #1 and Travon Walker #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Josh Cameron #19 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after a first down catch during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Bhayshul Tuten #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Jakobi Meyers #3 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Alontae Taylor #24 and Isaiah Oliver #28 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 15: Head Coach Robert Saleh of the Tennessee Titans and Head Coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars talk after the game at Nissan Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)