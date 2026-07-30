All lanes of I-95 reopen in Camden County after wildfire creates closure

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — 11 PM UPDATE: Camden County officials announced all lanes of I-95 have reopened.

END OF UPDATE

All northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 between Exit 14 and Exit 22 are closed in Camden County due to heavy smoke causing low visibility from an active wildfire.

Camden County officials said that all traffic is being diverted to US Highway 17 until further notice.

Those traveling through the area should expect significant delays, congestion, and traffic that may slow or stop suddenly.

The closures are in the area of Woodbine and just south of Brunswick.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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