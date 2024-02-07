All three tiger cubs at the Jacksonville Zoo have names

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Say hello to Mina!

After the two-week long voting period, Mina was the chosen name for the third tiger cub born to their mother Cinta on November 5.

The #NameThatTiger naming contest, which began on January 17, received $6,000 in donations from 300 submissions from the public.

Mina was one of five names chosen by the cub’s care specialists, all of which were of South Asian origin as an homage to the critically endangered species. Mina means “one who is unrelenting and determined,” said the Jacksonville zoo and Gardens in a news release.

The two siblings were named by donors; the male is Machli, a world-renown tiger of the Ranthambore National Park, and the female is Beppy, named after a beloved family member.

All three cubs continue to bond well behind the scenes with mother, Cinta, who will turn 11 years-old in March.

While not yet on exhibit, you can watch the family grow on our live stream.

Tiger Cubs

